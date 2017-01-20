LISTEN: Rhode Island native among thousands to attend DC Women’s March Saturday

by Anita Baffoni, WPRO News
Thousands of women will march on Washington D.C Saturday, the first full day now-President Donald Trump will be in office. Rhode Island native, Mia Matias, will be among those to attend.
“I feel like we all know that us marching is not going to get him out of the White House, we know how politics and government work,” Matias said. “But if anything, it is a statement to say we are here, we feel strongly about these issues and you can try to do these things but we’re not going down without a fight.”
“It’s history and it’s amazing to be a part of it,” Matias said.
LISTEN TO MATIAS’ FULL CONVERSATION WITH ANITA BAFFONI BELOW
The Women’s March on Washington will begin Saturday with a rally at 10 am and the march beginning at 1:15 pm. There will be a speaking program with advocates including the Director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, Ai-jen Poo, Humanitarian Ashley Judd, President of Planned Parenthood Federation of America Cecile Richards and Melanie Campbell, the president and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.