LISTEN: Rhode Island native among thousands to attend DC Women’s March Saturday

by Anita Baffoni, WPRO News

Thousands of women will march on Washington D.C Saturday, the first full day now-President Donald Trump will be in office. Rhode Island native, Mia Matias, will be among those to attend.

“I feel like we all know that us marching is not going to get him out of the White House, we know how politics and government work,” Matias said. “But if anything, it is a statement to say we are here, we feel strongly about these issues and you can try to do these things but we’re not going down without a fight.”

Matias, who is the mother of a 2-year-old daughter, says her daughter is the driving force behind her decision to attend the women’s march on Washington D.C.

“What it mostly comes down to is my daughter and the rights I think she should be able to have and all women should have and I want her to be able to make those decisions,” Matias said.

Specifically, Matias is concerned with the possibility President Trump will de-fund Planned Parenthood and overturnRoe v. Wade.

“If we are going backwards, I feel like it will be harder to move forward after these four years,” Matias said.

She said she is looking forward to standing as a united front with women from all over the country who are all passionate about the same issues.

“It’s history and it’s amazing to be a part of it,” Matias said.

LISTEN TO MATIAS’ FULL CONVERSATION WITH ANITA BAFFONI BELOW