PHOTOS: Hundreds of Providence students walk out to protest Trump

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Hundreds of Providence students have walked out of class and marched to the Statehouse to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump as president.

Students at schools including Hope High School and Classical High School, as well as the private Moses Brown School and the Paul Cuffee Charter School, walked out at 11:08 a.m. Friday, as the inauguration ceremony was happening in Washington.

The Providence Student Union activist group says they chose the time to signify Nov. 8, the day Trump was elected.

One large group was accompanied by Providence police officers on motorcycles as it made its way through downtown.

Students held signs and chanted “Not my president!” and “Hey, Hey! Ho, Ho! Donald Trump has got to go!”

More than 1,000 people met at the Statehouse for a rally.