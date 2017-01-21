Providence rally planned to protest Trump, show solidarity

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A rally will be held in Providence to protest President Donald Trump and show solidarity.

The Rhode Island Women’s Solidarity Rally is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on the south lawn of the Rhode Island State House.

The event is part of a nationwide series of post-inauguration marches and rallies.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, other leaders and human rights advocates are expected to attend.

Organizers are expecting about 2,000 participants. They say it’s important to stand in solidarity with the massive Women’s March on Washington planned for Saturday, and to work to achieve equality for all.

Protesters also demonstrated at the Republican president’s inauguration Friday.