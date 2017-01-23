REPORT: Rhode Island is 2017’s worst state to retire in

Rhode Island is the worst state to retire in, according to a study from financial website Wallethub.com.

In order to identify the most retirement-friendly states, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Quality of Life and 3) Health Care.

Florida was ranked as the best state to retire to, while neighbors Massachusetts ranked 35, Connecticut 48, and New Hampshire 24.

SEE THE FULL RESULTS HERE

They evaluated those dimensions using 31 relevant metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for retirement.

Wallethub then calculated the overall score for each state and the District using its weighted average across all metrics and constructed the final ranking based on the resulting scores.