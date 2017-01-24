Providence Rep Moira Walsh defends controversial tweet

Newly-elected Providence Rep. Moira Walsh defended a December tweet which was sent to WPRO’s Tara Granahan by many upset Rhode Islanders. In it, among other things, Walsh wrote “Peace on earth, good will to WOMEN. I am done giving you men my good will. You won’t do anything good with it.” When Granahan asked if she is alienating the men she was elected to represent, Walsh said, “I knew that not including men in one specific social media status would enrage men across the state, but I’m still not sure why.” Walsh talked about how women are forced to be “shiny and smiley” all of the time

