Sexual harassment case underway against Rhode Island Judge Raphael Ovalles

Posted on
Newly elected Providence, R.I., Mayor Angel Taveras waves to the crowd after taking the oath of office on the steps of Providence City Hall, in Providence, Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Newly elected Providence, R.I., Mayor Angel Taveras waves to the crowd after taking the oath of office on the steps of Providence City Hall, in Providence, Monday, Jan. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A state commission hearing on sexual harassment and judicial misconduct complaints against a Rhode Island district court judge is now underway.

Opening statements began on Monday before the state Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline in Judge Raphael Ovalles’ case.

Dozens of witnesses are expected to testify about allegations that Ovalles degraded women and mistreated court staff, lawyers and the public.

Ovalles has denied the allegations. The Providence Journal reports his lawyer characterized the accusations as a witch hunt spurred by untrustworthy witnesses and distorted facts.

The commission in 2015 said substantial evidence existed that Ovalles violated the standards of judicial conduct.

Ovalles has been relieved from all judicial duties with pay.

The commission will issue a recommendation to the state Supreme Court after the hearing.

 

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

More from 630WPRO.COM



WPRO Promotions

There is no custom code to display.

Community Calendar