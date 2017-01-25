Lawyer: Toss charges against mom who fled with kids in 1985

Posted on
This booking photo released by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office shows Elaine Yates. Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother Elaine Yates in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Yates, who had been living in Houston under the name Liana Waldberg, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 16, without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
This booking photo released by the Harris County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office shows Elaine Yates. Two sisters who disappeared from Rhode Island with their mother Elaine Yates in 1985 have been located in the Houston area, and their mother was charged with snatching them, police announced Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. Yates, who had been living in Houston under the name Liana Waldberg, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 16, without incident and faces arraignment Wednesday in Rhode Island on a fugitive charge. (Harris County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The lawyer for a woman accused of abducting her two daughters from their father in Rhode Island more than three decades ago is calling for the charges to be dismissed.

Elaine Yates, whose legal name is Liana Waldberg, pleaded not guilty last week to a felony count of abduction of a child prior to a court order.

An anonymous tip two days before Christmas led authorities to Kimberly and Kelly Yates, and to Waldberg.

Waldberg’s attorney, Lisa Holley, tells WPRI-TV her client, now 69 years old, was forced to leave the state with her daughters in 1985.

Holley says the domestic violence protection act hadn’t been enacted and Waldberg had no other options.

Holley says authorities errored in charging her client in 1988 and arresting her this month.

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

More from 630WPRO.COM



WPRO Promotions

There is no custom code to display.

Community Calendar