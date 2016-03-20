WPRO Live
 
“Make R.I. Great Again”

“Make R.I. Great Again”

Pastor Mark Burns, a nationally-renowned motivational speaker and surrogate for the Trump presidential campaign, told WPRO’s Tara Granahan that the state needs to elect Joe Trillo as governor in order to “make Rhode Island great again.”  The Evangelical Christian pastor is in town to stump for the former state representative and speak at an event tonight at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick.  Burns reacted to Governor…

Rhode Island lawmaker proposes ‘gay panic defense’ ban

Rhode Island lawmaker proposes ‘gay panic defense’ ban

Democratic Rep. Kenneth Marshall has introduced a bill to restrict the use of a victim’s sexual orientation or gender as a defense by defendants claiming provocation, diminished capacity or self-defense. It would prohibit the court from allowing such information into evidence.

Grand Jury clears police in fatal Providence shooting

Grand Jury clears police in fatal Providence shooting

By Bill Haberman, WPRO News A Providence County Grand Jury has cleared members of the Providence and the Rhode Island State Police who shot and killed a suspect as he tried to flee officers near Providence Place late last year. “The Grand Jury made the right decision”, said Col. Ann Assumpico, Supt. of the Rhode Island…

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s great fear: Courts viewed as partisan

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s great fear: Courts viewed as partisan

She did not discuss the Republican president, but bemoaned the partisan atmosphere in Washington, in particular the divisive process for confirming judges. She pointed to fights over the last four justices appointed to the court: Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.

“On Your Feet” is Straight-Up Fun at PPAC

“On Your Feet” is Straight-Up Fun at PPAC

  By Kimberly Harper If you’re looking for a positive, entertaining night out with a hot band and some great dancing, “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” is bound to kick any winter blues to the curb. What it lacks in story line (there is one, but it’s kind of sparse…

“The Bodyguard” at PPAC Shines

“The Bodyguard” at PPAC Shines

“The Bodyguard” is everything you want in a screen-to-stage adaptation and doesn’t try to be anything it isn’t. It’s not your traditional musical theater for sure, but that’s exactly why it’s fantastic. Go, you won’t be disappointed.

