Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is losing one of her closest advisers and hiring a new top aide from the Obama administration.
No one but Raimondo has announced an intent to run but several Republicans say they’re thinking about it or haven’t ruled it out.
Doubling down on his campaign promise to eliminate the excise car tax, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello says the state will reimburse cities and towns to offset the $215 million collected by the tax.
The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) unveiled the new plan Thursday and Director Peter Alviti says it’s expected to reduce congestion by 87 percent.
State Rep Joe Trillo, filling in for Matt Allen on Tuesday, hosted a lively discussion about legalized recreational marijuana and what it might mean for Rhode Island.
Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.
An attorney gave the costumes to police from a client. Neither was identified publicly.
The late rapper Tupac Shakur and Seattle-based rockers Pearl Jam lead a class of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees that also include folkie Joan Baez and 1970s favorites Journey, Yes and Electric Light Orchestra.
After the dry ice fades and the last note is sung on “The Voice”, what’s next for RI’s Billy Gilman?
Listen to this year’s episode of WPRO’s “Kids Talk to Santa” with Matt Allen.
Gene Valicenti talks with Chef Terranova about his favorite Christmas recipe.
CEO Robert Baird says the company’s recent move from suburban Lincoln, Rhode Island, to the Foundry complex near downtown Providence is part of a broader strategy to boost talent and reinvigorate the luxury pen brand.
“White Christmas” is everything you could possibly want from a mid-century Christmas show, down to the nostalgia and predictable plot. It’s the perfect holiday show for any age, and it’s playing in Warwick through Christmas Eve.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is hosting a guided hike of Rocky Point State Park in Warwick on New Year’s Day.