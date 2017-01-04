• Blackberry
March organizers said women are “hurting and scared” as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life.
Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts
President Donald Trump opened his first full day as president Saturday at a national prayer service, the final piece of transition business for the nation’s new chief executive before a promised full-on shift into governing.
Several thousand people have gathered on the lawn of the Rhode Island State House to protest Republican President Donald Trump and show solidarity.
Thousands of women will march on Washington D.C Saturday, the first full day now-President Donald Trump will be in office. Rhode Island native, Mia Matias, will be among those to attend.
Students at schools including Hope High School and Classical High School, as well as the private Moses Brown School, walked out at 11:08 a.m. Friday, as the inauguration ceremony was happening in Washington.
A bill introduced in the Rhode Island General Assembly could thwart Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza’s pledge to protect city residents who are in the country illegally from being turned over to federal agents for minor violations.
The state Senate on Thursday unanimously approved Col. Ann Assumpico to be the state’s director of public safety. She also holds the dual role of state police superintendent.
Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park for a 4th consecutive year on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
The museum plans to use the money for new visitor programs and capital improvements.
The organization that ensures animal safety in film and television productions said Wednesday it is investigating whether a frightened dog was forced into churning water during the making of “A Dog’s Purpose.”
WPRO wants you to meet Billy Gilman when he comes to The Vets on Saturday, January 28th…but, you’ll have to sing to win your way in!
The Festival takes place at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame at the Newport Casino August 4 – 6.
A spokesman for the internet e-commerce giant says it’ll begin collecting the 7 percent sales tax on Feb. 1.
Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.