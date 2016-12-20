• Blackberry
His inauguration days away, President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at critics in the intelligence community and Democrats in Congress who are vowing to skip his swearing-in ceremony.
Raimondo’s plan would offer residents in good academic standing two years of free tuition at the Community College of Rhode Island, Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island.
Col. Ann Assumpico was appointed to the top State Police job in November by Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo.
Police estimated about 600 people showed up in Portland, Maine. Hundreds also attended events in Newark, New Jersey, Johnston, Rhode Island, Richmond, Virginia and Boston.
The indictment alleges the former police officer lied to the Providence Board of Canvassers during a hearing about whether he lived at the home where he was registered to vote. He also faces a charge for filing a homestead exemption on the property, which resulted in a tax break.
The Connecticut State Police say they have a person of interest in custody after they found the remains of 18-year-old Todd Allen who has been missing since the day after Christmas.
Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park for a 4th consecutive year on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
The museum plans to use the money for new visitor programs and capital improvements.
Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.
An attorney gave the costumes to police from a client. Neither was identified publicly.
Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version of the Monopoly board game.
New England Institute of Technology was ranked eighth nationally for the quality and value of its online bachelor’s degree programs, according to a report by U.S. News & World Report.
The mother of a Rhode Island boy whose dying wish was to become famous in China is asking for acts of kindness to mark what would have been his ninth birthday.
