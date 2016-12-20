 

Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War

Navy, Trump Planning Biggest Fleet Expansion Since Cold War

The Navy’s revised Force Structure Assessment calls for adding another 47 ships including an aircraft carrier built in Virginia, 16 large surface warships built in Maine and Mississippi, and 18 attack submarines built in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia.

