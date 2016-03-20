• Blackberry
Pastor Mark Burns, a nationally-renowned motivational speaker and surrogate for the Trump presidential campaign, told WPRO’s Tara Granahan that the state needs to elect Joe Trillo as governor in order to “make Rhode Island great again.” The Evangelical Christian pastor is in town to stump for the former state representative and speak at an event tonight at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Warwick. Burns reacted to Governor…
The General Assembly’s judiciary committees are reviewing a bill that would bar anyone from leaving a child under age 7 unattended in a motor vehicle for more than 15 minutes.
Democratic Rep. Kenneth Marshall has introduced a bill to restrict the use of a victim’s sexual orientation or gender as a defense by defendants claiming provocation, diminished capacity or self-defense. It would prohibit the court from allowing such information into evidence.
By Bill Haberman, WPRO News A Providence County Grand Jury has cleared members of the Providence and the Rhode Island State Police who shot and killed a suspect as he tried to flee officers near Providence Place late last year. “The Grand Jury made the right decision”, said Col. Ann Assumpico, Supt. of the Rhode Island…
The new campaign for the smallest state in the union uses the tagline “Fun-Sized” and began in November. Its release was first reported by Providence Business News this week.
She did not discuss the Republican president, but bemoaned the partisan atmosphere in Washington, in particular the divisive process for confirming judges. She pointed to fights over the last four justices appointed to the court: Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch.
Assumpico says at least 44 percent of the 1,403 applicants to the academy this year are women or minorities. Last year, 35 percent were.
A virtual visit to the Tomaquag Museum in Exeter, Rhode Island, which celebrates indigenous history, culture, arts, and Mother Earth
By Kimberly Harper If you’re looking for a positive, entertaining night out with a hot band and some great dancing, “On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan” is bound to kick any winter blues to the curb. What it lacks in story line (there is one, but it’s kind of sparse…
Learn about the Whydah Pirate Museum in Cape Cod featuring actual recovered pirate treasure, artifacts and more.
Anton Chekhov’s plays are the kind of theater that you either love, or don’t.
Brady shook off a hand injury and threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Danny Amendola with 2:48 remaining , rallying the Patriots to a 24-20 comeback victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship Sunday.
“The Bodyguard” is everything you want in a screen-to-stage adaptation and doesn’t try to be anything it isn’t. It’s not your traditional musical theater for sure, but that’s exactly why it’s fantastic. Go, you won’t be disappointed.
