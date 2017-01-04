 

WPRO Live
 
Watch StudioView (raw feed)
 
 
Mobile Apps.
 
Android
Blackberry

 
Contact Us

Studio: 401-438-9776

 
 
 

National News

National Politics

 
 

Politics

Trump opens first full day on job at church

Trump opens first full day on job at church

President Donald Trump opened his first full day as president Saturday at a national prayer service, the final piece of transition business for the nation’s new chief executive before a promised full-on shift into governing.

Local News

Arts & Events

Lifestyle

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Health

News Talk 630 & 99.7 FM WPRO

Community Calendar