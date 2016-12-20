• Blackberry
The group announced Monday that the new co-chairs are Central Falls Rep. Shelby Maldonado and Pawtucket Rep. Carlos Tobon.
The Navy’s revised Force Structure Assessment calls for adding another 47 ships including an aircraft carrier built in Virginia, 16 large surface warships built in Maine and Mississippi, and 18 attack submarines built in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia.
The bill would prohibit collecting a sales or use tax on taxes already included in a motor vehicle lease payment.
A Rhode Island judge is allowing a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars to move forward against the disgraced Roman Catholic order the Legion of Christ.
Submarine builder Electric Boat would be able to meet the expectations of an ambitious U.S. Navy shipbuilding plan, given the time and resources, company president Jeffrey Geiger said Monday.
The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t hear an appeal from three sex trafficking victims who accuse advertising website Backpage.com of helping to promote the exploitation of children in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park for a 4th consecutive year on Wednesday, August 30, 2017.
The museum plans to use the money for new visitor programs and capital improvements.
Actress Carrie Fisher, who found enduring fame as Princess Leia in the original “Star Wars,” has died. She was 60.
An attorney gave the costumes to police from a client. Neither was identified publicly.
The mother of a Rhode Island boy whose dying wish was to become famous in China is asking for acts of kindness to mark what would have been his ninth birthday.
Kelly’s departure deprives Fox News of its second-most-watched host, behind only Bill O’Reilly.
Listen to this year’s episode of WPRO’s “Kids Talk to Santa” with Matt Allen.