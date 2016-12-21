Health department: 1st baby born with Zika in Rhode Island

Posted on
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. A new study suggests the worrisome Zika virus apparently has been in Brazil at least a year longer than experts previously thought. Some experts have speculated the virus first came to the Americas sometime in 2014. But the new study, led by Brazilian researchers, concludes Zika landed in Brazil a year earlier. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)
FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2016, file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. A new study suggests the worrisome Zika virus apparently has been in Brazil at least a year longer than experts previously thought. Some experts have speculated the virus first came to the Americas sometime in 2014. But the new study, led by Brazilian researchers, concludes Zika landed in Brazil a year earlier. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials are reporting that a baby was born with Zika virus in the state for the first time.

Spokeswoman Andrea Bagnall-Degos on Wednesday said transmission of the virus happened while the mother was traveling.

She said the child was born in November, and no birth defects have been identified at this time. The child’s family lives in Rhode Island, and Bagnall-Degos says the department is following the case.

The baby has been added to the state’s Zika registry, which then transmits information to the federal Centers for Disease Control.

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest

More from 630WPRO.COM



WPRO Promotions

There is no custom code to display.

Community Calendar