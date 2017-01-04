Newport Art Museum gets nearly $5M from anonymous donor

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The Newport Art Museum has received a donation of nearly $5 million — the largest gift in the century-old museum’s history.

Museum Executive Director Norah Diedrich says the money was sent by an anonymous donor just before the new year.

The museum’s board of trustees allocated the money to its permanent endowment, which now stands at $7 million. The museum plans to use the money for new visitor programs and capital improvements.

Rhode Island Public Radio reports that more than 2,000 works of art focusing on regional artists are included in the museum’s permanent collection.

WJAR-TV reports it sees about 20,000 visitors a year.