Billy Joel returns to Fenway Park August 30th

The Boston Red Sox and Live Nation announced Thursday that Billy Joel will return to Fenway Park for a 4th consecutive year on Wednesday, August 30, 2017. The Red Sox also announced that the August 1st home game against the Cleveland Indians will be Billy Joel Night. There will be a pre-game party, Billy Joel music, and an exclusive co-branded giveaway item celebrating Billy Joel’s concerts at Fenway Park. Complete information will be announced by the team soon.

“The success of Billy Joel at Fenway Park has been incredible,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. “To have an artist of his talent return for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to the great following he has in New England, and we look forward to welcoming him back for what is becoming an annual tradition.”

Tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13 via RedSox.com/BillyJoel. Billy Joel night at Fenway Park will be August 1, with more details to be announced.