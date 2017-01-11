Rhode Island lawmakers propose $10.50 minimum wage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A group of Rhode Island state lawmakers has proposed raising the state’s hourly minimum wage by 90 cents this summer.

The bill introduced Wednesday proposes increasing the minimum wage to $10.50 on July 1. The current $9.60 minimum took effect a year ago.

Warwick Democratic Rep. David Bennett is the sponsor. He has four Democratic co-sponsors.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Democratic Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed have expressed support for raising the minimum wage this year but haven’t specified an amount. Mattiello says it could be more competitive with neighboring states.

Connecticut’s hourly minimum is $10.10. It’s $11 in Massachusetts.

It would be unusual but not unprecedented for Rhode Island to have a summertime minimum wage increase. Increases typically take effect on the first of the year.