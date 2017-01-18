Amazon to start collecting 7 percent sales tax in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Amazon says it will voluntarily collect sales tax in Rhode Island starting next month.

A spokesman for the internet e-commerce giant tells WJAR-TV it’ll begin collecting the 7 percent sales tax on Feb. 1.

Amazon’s website says it already collects sales tax on purchases in 33 states, including Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The exact amount of tax revenue the state will receive from Amazon sales wasn’t immediately clear.

Democratic state Rep. Brian Kennedy says he’s “pleasantly surprised” by the move.

Kennedy sponsored a bill last year that would force online retailers to collect sales taxes and send them to the state.

He estimates the state lost out on between $25 million and $30 million during Lincoln Chafee’s administration.