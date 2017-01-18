Providence Superintendent asks students to eschew inauguration protest



PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence’s school superintendent says the district doesn’t support a planned student walkout at city high schools Friday in protest of Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

WJAR-TV says that Superintendent Christopher Maher sent parents automated phone calls Tuesday evening that urged them to tell their children to abstain from the protest and stay in school.

The message says that while the district respects their students’ right to express their opinions, they should do so at a time that doesn’t disrupt the school day.

A school district spokeswoman says at least 7,000 automated messages were sent.