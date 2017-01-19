Mobster DeLuca pleads no contest to conspiracy in 1992 slaying

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A member of the New England Mafia has pleaded no contest to plotting to kill a mob enforcer who was gunned down outside a Rhode Island restaurant 25 years ago.

Robert “Bobby” DeLuca entered the plea to conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday in the 1992 slaying of Kevin Hanrahan in Providence.

The Providence Journal reports Deluca faces up to a decade in prison in the case.

DeLuca remains jailed after pleading guilty last fall to lying about what he knew in the 1993 killing of Boston nightclub owner Steven DiSarro.

DiSarro’s remains were discovered last year behind a mill owned by a mob associate.

DeLuca told investigators he helped former mob boss Francis “Cadillac Frank” Salemme dispose of DiSarro’s body. Salemme and another man have pleaded not guilty.